Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 21 rests on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

