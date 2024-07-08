Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 16]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 21 rests on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 23:06
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
