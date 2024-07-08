Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Adam Abela 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    HMAS Sydney departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Approximately 320 Australian Defence Force personnel have joined twenty-nine international partners to undertake the world’s largest international maritime exercise. Held across training areas in and around the Hawaiian Islands from 26 June to 02 August 2024, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 (RIMPAC) is a biennial international military exercise hosted by Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The ADF contribution includes the Royal Australian Navy Hobart Class guided missile destroyer (DDG) HMAS Sydney and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft. RIMPAC aims to be the premier joint combined maritime exercise and enables Australia to strengthen international partnerships, enhance interoperability and improve readiness for a wide range of potential operations. This year RIMPAC will feature 30 nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

    This work, HMAS Sydney heads to sea during RIMPAC24.jpg [Image 7 of 7], by Adam Abela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

