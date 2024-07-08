Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center [Image 1 of 5]

    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Douglas Carroll 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Director Pete Gumataotao celebrates his retirement with friends and family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8527359
    VIRIN: 240710-O-GP332-3595
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 591.41 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center [Image 5 of 5], by Douglas Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center
    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center
    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center
    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center
    Director Gumataotao Retires from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT