SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), poses with members of the New South Wales State Parliament for a group photo on the flight deck of the ship while it is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, July 1. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8527324 VIRIN: 240701-N-OJ208-3407 Resolution: 5608x3739 Size: 2.23 MB Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New South Wales State Parliament Members Tour Emory S. Land in Sydney [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.