    New South Wales State Parliament Members Tour Emory S. Land in Sydney [Image 2 of 3]

    New South Wales State Parliament Members Tour Emory S. Land in Sydney

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Whitaker, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the ship’s weapon capabilities with tour guests while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, July 1. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:05
    Photo ID: 8527323
    VIRIN: 240701-N-OJ208-3264
    Resolution: 6579x3701
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
