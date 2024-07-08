SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) Chief Mate, Theodore Green, right, leads a brief for the mooring of Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) alongside the ship in Sydney, July 1. Sydney is Emory S. Land’s third port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 20:55 Photo ID: 8527295 VIRIN: 240701-N-OJ208-1102 Resolution: 5894x3315 Size: 1.84 MB Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warramunga Connected Operations Brief [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.