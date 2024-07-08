Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warramunga Connected Operations Brief [Image 3 of 3]

    Warramunga Connected Operations Brief

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) Chief Mate, Theodore Green, right, leads a brief for the mooring of Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) alongside the ship in Sydney, July 1. Sydney is Emory S. Land’s third port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 20:55
    Photo ID: 8527295
    VIRIN: 240701-N-OJ208-1102
    Resolution: 5894x3315
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    This work, Warramunga Connected Operations Brief [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

