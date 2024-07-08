HMAS Warramunga Moors Alongside ESL in Sydney

SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Fasano, executive officer, left, Command Master Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Render, middle, and Chief Mate Theodore Greene, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) observe as the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) prepares to moor alongside in Sydney, July 1. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

