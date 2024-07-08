Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMAS Warramunga Moors Alongside ESL in Sydney [Image 6 of 6]

    HMAS Warramunga Moors Alongside ESL in Sydney

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 1, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Fasano, executive officer, left, Command Master Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Render, middle, and Chief Mate Theodore Greene, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) observe as the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) prepares to moor alongside in Sydney, July 1. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2008
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8527281
    VIRIN: 240701-N-SF230-1052
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
