NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri

240709-N-EI510-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 9, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Steven Musselwhite, engineering officer aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), speaks to NROTC Midshipmen before a tour of the Missouri. Missouri performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

