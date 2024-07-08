240709-N-EI510-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 9, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Steven Musselwhite, engineering officer aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), speaks to NROTC Midshipmen before a tour of the Missouri. Missouri performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.1939
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 19:19
|Photo ID:
|8527119
|VIRIN:
|240709-N-EI510-1007
|Resolution:
|8085x5390
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
