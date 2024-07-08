Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri [Image 1 of 2]

    NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.1939

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240709-N-EI510-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 9, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Steven Musselwhite, engineering officer aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), speaks to NROTC Midshipmen before a tour of the Missouri. Missouri performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.1939
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8527119
    VIRIN: 240709-N-EI510-1007
    Resolution: 8085x5390
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri
    NROTC Midshipmen Tour USS Missouri

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Missouri
    COMSUBPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT