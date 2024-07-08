Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation OVERCAST Created to Recruit German Scientists (19 JUL 1945)

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Wernher von Braun (with arm in a cast from a car accident) was one of the most famous of the German scientists in Project PAPERCLIP.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:01
    This work, Operation OVERCAST Created to Recruit German Scientists (19 JUL 1945), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    This Week in MI History
    Operation PAPERCLIP
    Operation OVERCAST
    MG Clayton Bissel
    LTC Monroe Hagood

