Wernher von Braun (with arm in a cast from a car accident) was one of the most famous of the German scientists in Project PAPERCLIP.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8527045 VIRIN: 240712-A-SE658-6531 Resolution: 749x571 Size: 96.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation OVERCAST Created to Recruit German Scientists (19 JUL 1945), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.