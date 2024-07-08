Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks [Image 9 of 9]

    DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Praxedes Miller, 60th Force Support Squadron cook, cooks chicken for this month’s Restaurant Rotation at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2024. The Monarch serves about 1,100-1,200 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    TAGS

    Airmen
    DFAC
    USAF
    Restaurant Rotation

