DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Josteine Palapas and Ibrahim Samaila, 60th Force Support Squadron food service apprentices, cook meals for this month’s Restaurant Rotation at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. The Monarch serves about 1,100-1,200 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

