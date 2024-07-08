Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks [Image 5 of 9]

    DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Praxedes Miller, 60th Force Support Squadron cook, cooks a stir-fried noodles at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. The Monarch serves about 1,100-1,200 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8526784
    VIRIN: 240709-F-OY799-1160
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 23.89 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    DFAC
    USAF
    Restaurant Rotation

