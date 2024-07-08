DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks

Praxedes Miller, 60th Force Support Squadron cook, prepares meals for this month’s Restaurant Rotation at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. The Monarch serves about 1,100-1,200 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US