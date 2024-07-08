DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks

Chopsticks, a Chinese restaurant, is this month’s Restaurant Rotation at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. Every month, the Monarch highlights restaurants that offer various cuisines from around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
