A collection of Chinese utensils is displayed on the counter at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 9, 2024. The Monarch serves about 1,100-1,200 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8526780
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-OY799-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|22.03 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, DFAC Restaurant Rotation: Chopsticks [Image 9 of 9], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
