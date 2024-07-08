Dredged sediment removed from the depths of the federal navigation channel in Vermilion Harbor is placed in a scow by contracting partners, Geo Gradel Co., Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8526614
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-A1409-1026
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredging Vermilion Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT