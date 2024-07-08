Dredging Vermilion Harbor

The local sailing club students maneuver around the scow as dredged material from the depths of Vermilion Harbor is placed in the holding compartments during the Vermilion Harbor dredge project, Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

