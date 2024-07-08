Dredging Vermilion Harbor

The USACE Buffalo District is working in Vermilion Harbor dredging to increase the depth to ease navigation for larger vessels, Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

