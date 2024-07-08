Dredging Vermilion Harbor

Civil Engineer, Jesse Pennington, Mechanical Engineer, Connor Foster and intern, Aidan Hanna speak with Wayne Moon of contracting partner Geo Gradel Co. about the dredging process, Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
