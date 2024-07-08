Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:03 Photo ID: 8526456 VIRIN: 240712-D-XI929-1010 Resolution: 7914x5276 Size: 26.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.