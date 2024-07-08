Commander Submarine Squadron 11 Awards-At-Quarters

240712-N-SS900-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Gregory Bowman, squadron weapons officer, from Norfolk, Virginia, during awards-at-quarters at CSS-11, July 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
