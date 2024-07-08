Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5]

    F-35 Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240711-N-QR506-1354 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2024) F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 are chocked and chained by Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 06:15
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, F-35 Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    F-35
    VMFA 121
    USS America (LHA 6)

