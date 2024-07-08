F-35 Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240711-N-QR506-1082 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 flies by the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

