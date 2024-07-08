Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC command sergeant major hosts NCO PT session [Image 2 of 6]

    10th AAMDC command sergeant major hosts NCO PT session

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army non commissioned officers with 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participate in an NCO physical training session July 12 in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, conducted a PT session with the NCO's of 10th AAMDC to build esprit de corps! (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    This work, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major hosts NCO PT session [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

