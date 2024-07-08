240710-N-PV363-1365 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts flight operations while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:08 Photo ID: 8525632 VIRIN: 240710-N-PV363-1365 Resolution: 5263x2963 Size: 1.94 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.