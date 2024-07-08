Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China sea [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240702-N-CV021-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Javaris Mack, from Alexandria, Virginia, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Maynard, from Savannah, Georgia, right, prepare to shoot a line on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, July 2. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8525299
    VIRIN: 240702-N-CV021-1018
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT