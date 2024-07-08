Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Big Horn in the South China sea

240702-N-CV021-1088 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, July 2. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

