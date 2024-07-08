Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240701-N-CV021-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) man their brooms during a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea, July 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

