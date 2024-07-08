Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea

240701-N-CV021-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2024) Machinist's Mate Chief Petty Officer Miles Smith, from Alexandria, Lousiana, left, Command Master Chief Joseph Czechowski, from Warren, Ohio, middle, and Machinist's Mate 1st Class Kris Labrado, from Long Beach, California, right, man the hose during a freshwater washdown on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, July 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA