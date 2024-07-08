240701-N-CV021-1048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2024) Machinist's Mate 1st Class Kris Labrado, from Long Beach, California, mans the hose during a freshwater washdown on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, July 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban