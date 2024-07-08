Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 4]

    Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240712-N-TW227-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a mass casualty drill in the ship’s hangar bay while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:36
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
