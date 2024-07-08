240712-N-TW227-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a mass casualty drill in the ship’s hangar bay while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:36 Photo ID: 8525239 VIRIN: 240712-N-TW227-1017 Resolution: 4788x3192 Size: 1.91 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.