CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bravo, from the 162d Wing, receives a coin from the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi, during a visit to the 162d Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
Senior Airman Bravo was recognized for his exemplary performance and service on behalf of the 162d Wing.
