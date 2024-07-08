CSAF, CMSAF visits Morris Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jordan Vasquez, from the 162d Wing, receives a coin from the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during Allvin’s visit to the 162d Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base, July 9, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.



Tech Sgt. Vasquez was recognized for his exemplary performance and service on behalf of the 162d Wing.

Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US by CPL Carlos Parra