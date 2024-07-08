Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP [Image 1 of 3]

    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 11, 2024) – University of Texas at Austin senior Saeha Lee, an intern assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, performs a plasmid preparation at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Lee, of Dallas, is one of six students participating in the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP). NREIP places college and university students in the Department of the Navy laboratories where they take part in real Naval research for ten weeks during the summer. NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8524937
    VIRIN: 240711-N-ND850-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP
    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP
    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    University of Texas Student continues to gain Valuable Experience through ONR's NREIP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Texas
    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Office of Naval Research
    Military City USA
    NREIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT