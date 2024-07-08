Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniel Inouye Fuels with Big Horn [Image 17 of 18]

    Daniel Inouye Fuels with Big Horn

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 10, 2024) U.S. Sailors heave lines during a fueling-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) July 10, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8524419
    VIRIN: 240710-N-RH447-1013
    Resolution: 4075x2717
    Size: 925.77 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daniel Inouye Fuels with Big Horn [Image 18 of 18], by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

