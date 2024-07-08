Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck at Night

INDIAN OCEAN (July 10, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, as it lands on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 10, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

