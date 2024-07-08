Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck at Night [Image 15 of 18]

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck at Night

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 10, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, as it lands on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 10, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8524408
    VIRIN: 240710-N-IW711-1189
    Resolution: 7307x4871
    Size: 857.39 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck at Night [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

