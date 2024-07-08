Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman [Image 5 of 5]

    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander, talks with Quinton Lucas, Kansas City mayor, in front of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 9, 2024. The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8524399
    VIRIN: 240709-F-SZ986-1093
    Resolution: 5533x3689
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman
    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman
    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman
    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman
    Kansas City mayor visits Whiteman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kansas City
    Whiteman
    visit
    Anthony Hetlage
    Quinton Lucas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT