Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles [Image 74 of 76]

    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Some of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team loaded on railcars are shown July 5, 2024, as part of a rail movement at Fort McCoy, Wis. The equipment was returning from the training rotation the 32nd was a part of in the southern United States. The movement that was completed and coordinated by the 32nd and the Wisconsin National Guard and supported by Fort McCoy was the largest of its kind in Wisconsin Guard history, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:14
    Photo ID: 8524069
    VIRIN: 240705-A-OK556-8270
    Resolution: 3841x2881
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles [Image 76 of 76], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles
    Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles, Part 2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    training
    National Guard
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT