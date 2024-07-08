Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles

Some of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team loaded on railcars are shown July 5, 2024, as part of a rail movement at Fort McCoy, Wis. The equipment was returning from the training rotation the 32nd was a part of in the southern United States. The movement that was completed and coordinated by the 32nd and the Wisconsin National Guard and supported by Fort McCoy was the largest of its kind in Wisconsin Guard history, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

