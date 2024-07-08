Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Energy experts converge for annual energy efficiency workshop

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.1941

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Mary Sotos, Federal Energy Management Program director, provides a virtual brief for attendees at the Resource Efficiency Manager workshop at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, June 26. More than 100 REMs attended the workshop to enhance their professional development as contracted subject matter experts charged with identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs for a wide-range of federal customers.

