Energy experts converge for annual energy efficiency workshop

Mary Sotos, Federal Energy Management Program director, provides a virtual brief for attendees at the Resource Efficiency Manager workshop at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, June 26. More than 100 REMs attended the workshop to enhance their professional development as contracted subject matter experts charged with identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs for a wide-range of federal customers.

