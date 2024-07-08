U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah D. Pope, commander, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade provides his remarks during a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. Pope assumed command of the unit from Col. Troy V. Alexander. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024