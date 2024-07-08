U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Troy V. Alexander outgoing commander, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade provides his remarks during a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024 at Sembach, Germany. Col. Jeremiah D. Pope assumed command of the unit from Alexander. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

