U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Troy V. Alexander (right), outgoing United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade commander, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left), commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, during a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024, at Sembach, Germany. Col. Jeremiah D. Pope assumed command of the unit from Alexander. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

