U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade render honors during a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024, at Sembach, Germany. Col. Jeremiah D. Pope assumed command of the unit from Col. Troy V. Alexander. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8523431
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-PB921-1015
|Resolution:
|7296x4496
|Size:
|21.05 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
