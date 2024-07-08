Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade render honors during a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2024, at Sembach, Germany. Col. Jeremiah D. Pope assumed command of the unit from Col. Troy V. Alexander. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 10:03
    Photo ID: 8523431
    VIRIN: 240710-A-PB921-1015
    Resolution: 7296x4496
    Size: 21.05 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

