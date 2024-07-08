Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Welcomes New Commanding General, Command Sergeant Major [Image 2 of 4]

    USAMRDC Welcomes New Commanding General, Command Sergeant Major

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi offers remarks during the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command change of command ceremony on July 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 09:44
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Defense Health Agency
    Army Futures Command
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

