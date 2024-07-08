Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240710-N-UF592-2015 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2024) Sailors prepare a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, Det. 5, to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, July 10. VRC 40 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8523149
    VIRIN: 240710-N-UF592-2015
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    C-2A Greyhound
    VRC 40
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT