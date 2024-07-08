Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hold security reaction force training exercise. [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hold security reaction force training exercise.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240710-N-SO660-1048 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2024) Personnel Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jelah Gilbert, from Birmingham, Alabama, performs a take down on Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman David Haag, from Carmichael, California, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training exercise in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

