USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hold security reaction force training exercise.

240710-N-SO660-1292 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Issiah Weaver, right, from, Dayton, Ohio, participates in a security forces training exercise with Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Devin Pacheco, from San Diego, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training exercise in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

