    Red, White and Boom [Image 3 of 3]

    Red, White and Boom

    JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240703-N-OG286-1021 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 3, 2024) Fireworks explode onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during the installation's Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 30 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    This work, Red, White and Boom [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS

