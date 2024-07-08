Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Tennessee Air National Guard participate in joint casualty evacuation training [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S. Marines, Tennessee Air National Guard participate in joint casualty evacuation training

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and a U.S. Airman with 134th Air Refueling Wing participate in mass casualty training on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2024. MWSS-172 and the Tennessee Air National Guard conducted joint training to promote inter-service camaraderie and morale, as well as boost mission readiness and cross-training capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 02:55
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
